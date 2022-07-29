I want to be the first disabled Ms Great Britain
By Katy Scott
BBC Scotland news website
- Published
A single mum of three from Renfrewshire is in the running to become the first disabled Ms Great Britain.
Sarah-Victoria Bayley, 39, has been diagnosed with 38 different medical conditions and often needs to use a wheelchair.
The Bishopton resident says not a day has gone by in the last 10 years where she has not felt pain.
She hopes to make beauty pageants more inclusive and accessible, as well as empower other disabled people.
Sarah has been diagnosed with fibromyalgia, B12 deficiency, Circadian rhythm sleep disorder among other medical conditions.
She started taking part in pageants five years ago.
Sarah told BBC Scotland: "I had just split up with my ex-husband and I wanted to do something for myself.
"I studied performing arts and was a dancer before I became ill, so it felt like something I could do.
"During pageants you only have to be on stage for a couple of minutes, so I don't need to worry about being in pain.
"I entered my first pageant in 2017 and I was shocked when I won it.
"I had just had a mini-stroke four weeks before competing and I felt like it gave me 'me' back. I felt like I was myself again."
As a finalist in the Ms Great Britain contest, Sarah wants to use her platform to raise awareness of semi-visible disabilities.
She said: "I think people are better at recognising visible illnesses but people get confused with my situation.
"Some days I can walk and some days I need a wheelchair.
"Even with me just being part of the pageants, I've seen changes to make pageants more inclusive.
"The director is really keen to consider which parts of the process can be made more accessible."
'Unlikely candidate'
She hopes her presence in the competition will empower other disabled people and show that pageants are open to everyone.
Sarahsaid: "I feel like I am an unlikely candidate for Ms Great Britain and not what a random person on the street might picture.
"I'm a single mum, disabled and almost 40. I think if I can do it, then anyone else can. I want to show that everyone is valid and good enough as they are.
"It's empowering - and even if I made one person look up and think 'well if someone like her did it, then I can too', that would be amazing," she added.
"It's not all about looks, modern day pageants are judged on a whole host of things: stage presence, confidence, there's just so much to gain from it.
"I have two teenage daughters and a son and they all do pageants and it's taught them a lot.
"There's a big emphasis on fundraising and giving back to the community."
The final of Ms Great Britain will take place on 20 and 21 October later this year.