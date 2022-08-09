Ferguson shipyard boss confident of brighter future
By Calum Watson
BBC Scotland News website
- Published
The new boss of Ferguson shipyard has predicted a brighter future after years of controversy over the delayed construction of two CalMac ferries.
MV Glen Sannox returned to the Port Glasgow shipyard on Tuesday after three weeks of major work in dry dock.
The ship and another ferry are five years late, which has compounded problems for the ageing Calmac fleet.
Ferguson Marine chief executive David Tydeman said he was confident both ships would be delivered next year.
The two large ferries, which are dual fuel diesel/LNG vessels, were originally due to be delivered to CalMac in 2018 but the build has been plagued by delays and cost overruns.
The shipyard collapsed back into administration and was nationalised in 2019 amid an acrimonious dispute between former owner Jim McColl and the government's ferries agency CMAL, who both blamed each other for the problems.
Mr Tydeman, who took over as Ferguson Marine boss earlier this year, said they were "on programme" to meet the latest delivery schedule for Glen Sannox of between May and March next year, with 802 due to be finished by the end of 2023.
Hull 802 remains on the slipway but has had far more equipment pre-installed prior to launch.
The ship is expected to be significantly heavier than Glen Sannox was when it first entered the water in 2018.
Mr Tydeman insisted the shipyard was now in much better shape, and was ready to re-establish its reputation with new orders.
"We have the opportunity starting with 802 over the next year to show we are as good as we were 10 years ago," he said.
The yard has recently secured some new work for BAE Systems in delivering the Type 26 frigates.
He said there was potential for more substantial orders for modules for those ships as well as for the Type 31 frigates currently being built by Babcock at Rosyth.
Despite the difficulties with the current CalMac ships, the yard is also hopeful of future work for the state-run ferry operator, particularly for smaller vessels which are similar to ferries the yard has delivered successfully in the past.
He said the seven planned CalMac small vessels along with Ministry of Defence work could potentially provide a "solid base" of work for the next five to 10 years.
Mr Tydeman added: "They are exactly in our sweet spot of what we could do well.
"We've just got to price the properly and deliver them on time - and win some hearts and minds to give us that contract."
The latest work to Glen Sannox, carried out at Dales Marine in nearby Greenock, involved the propulsion systems, seals and bow doors.
The ship was also given a fresh coat of paint.
The next key milestone is testing of the main engines and generators, scheduled for this autumn.
"It's all internal now, we've bought everything we need, we've got the plan for finishing the piping, the electrics, the mechanical connections - we're gradually commissioning system by system," Mr Tydeman said.
Glen Sannox is destined for the busy Arran service while the still unnamed hull 802 is expected to serve the Skye, North Uist and Harris route.