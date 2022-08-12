Glasgow killer who claimed his victim fell is jailed
A killer who claimed his victim suffered a fatal fall has been jailed for eight years.
Alexander Walker attacked his friend James Curran in a stairwell of flats in Tradeston, Glasgow, in March last year.
The 38 year-old died after suffering severe internal injuries from being kicked or stamped on.
Walker, 33, who has a history of violence, was sentenced after being found guilty of culpable homicide last month.
At the High Court in Glasgow, Judge John Morris QC told him: "It is hard to judge how you assaulted James Curran.
"The Crown do not know - I do not know.
"However, it is clear that considerable violence was used causing internal injuries.
"I am prepared to give you the benefit of the doubt that it may have been one blow albeit a very violent one."
Paramedic John Shea earlier told the trial he was called to the flats in the city's Wallace Street and found Mr Curran in "a bad way".
Walker was also still there and he claimed his friend had "fallen two flights of stairs".
Mr Curran - known as Jimmy - died at the scene.
Mr Shea told jurors: "When I told him (Walker) his friend had gone, he seemed heartbroken.
"There were tears, crying in anguish...shouting his name 'Jimmy, Jimmy'."
Walker was later questioned by police at the place he had been living at in Easterhouse, Glasgow.
Included in his statement were claims Mr Curran had taken drugs that day, fell down stairs at the flats, got up before taking another "tumble" and ending up unresponsive.
It emerged after the verdict Walker had a string of convictions including for serious assault in 2011.
Brian McConnachie QC, defending, said: "What seems to be clear, that what whatever happened, Alexander Walker sought assistance immediately.
"The (pre-sentencing) social work report described him as devastated by the death."