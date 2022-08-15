Cameron House fire FAI begins with minute's silence
A Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) into a fire at Cameron House Hotel on Loch Lomond has started with a minute's silence in memory of the two victims.
The blaze at the luxury resort claimed the lives of Simon Midgley, 32, and Richard Dyson, 38, on 18 December 2017.
The couple were on a winter break at the hotel in West Dunbartonshire.
Paisley Sheriff Court was read a statement by Mr Midgley's mother, which described them as soulmates who were made for each other.
She added her son was a family orientated, gregarious and popular young man who lit up every room.
Jane Midgley's statement said her family had suffered almost five years of torture and that she hoped lessons would be learned so the men did not die in vain.
Her loved ones wept and comforted each other as the statement was read out.
What lessons can be learned?
by Katie Hunter
Arriving at Paisley Sheriff Court this morning, Jane Midgley described the last four years and eight months as soul destroying.
Ever since the criminal case concluded at the beginning of last year she has been calling for an FAI.
She still has questions about what happened on the morning of 18 December 2017 at Cameron House.
Why didn't Simon and his partner Richard Dyson make it out of the hotel? What lessons can be learned so a similar tragedy never happens again?
Ms Midgley plans to attend every day of the inquiry and hopes her many questions will be answered in courtroom number eight.
The fire started after night porter Christopher O'Malley placed a plastic bag of ash in a cupboard containing kindling and newspapers.
Cameron House was ordered to pay £500,000 after admitting to breaches of fire safety rules.
O'Malley admitted breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act and was given a community payback order.
The Crown Office initially said an FAI was not needed because the circumstances of the fatalities had been established - but a review overturned the decision after Mrs Midgley called for wider lessons to be learned.
A coroner in England ruled that the couple were unlawfully killed and raised concerns that he had not been allowed access to documents and CCTV footage by Scottish authorities.
The FAI is expected to last around three weeks.