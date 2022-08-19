Two-year-old knocked down by van in Irvine pub car park
A two-year-old boy is in a serious condition after he was hit by a van in a pub car park in North Ayrshire.
Police said the child and a 25-year-old woman were walking near the entrance of The Three Craws bar on Dickson Drive, Irvine.
The incident, which happened at about 20:45 on Thursday, involved a Ford Transit which was being driven by a 56-year-old man.
The boy was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.
Officers urged anyone with information about the collision to come forward.
Sgt Chris Hoggans said: "This is a busy area and I am aware that a number of people stopped to assist.
"I would urge anyone who was in the area shortly before the crash, or anyone with dashcam footage that may assist our investigation to speak to officers."