Driver, 73, dies after van crash near Newton Mearns
A man has died after his van was involved in a crash in East Renfrewshire.
Police Scotland said the accident happened on the A77, near Newton Mearns, at about 17:15 on Saturday.
The 73-year-old driver of the Ford Transit was pronounced dead at the scene.
A force spokeswoman confirmed no other vehicles were involved in the collision, close to Greenhaggs Recycling Centre.
Sgt Paul Mellis said: "At this time, our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the deceased.
"Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing. We know that a number of motorists and members of the public stopped to assist at the scene, prior to emergency services arriving, and I would ask anyone who has not spoken to police to please get in touch."
