Man charged after eight boys hit by car in Glasgow
- Published
A man has been charged after eight boys were hit by a car in the east end of Glasgow.
Six of the youths, aged 13-17, were treated for minor injuries in hospital after emergency services were called to Provanmill Road, Blackhill, at 17:40 on Monday.
Two boys, both aged 12, did not need hospital treatment.
Police confirmed a 34-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.
He will be reported to the procurator fiscal. Police inquiries are ongoing.
Ch Insp Brian Fraser, area commander for Glasgow North East, said control of the car was "believed to have been lost".
He added: "This was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider community."
Provanmill Road was re-opened at about 19:45.
