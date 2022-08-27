In pictures: Strathaven Balloon Festival brightens skies

Strathaven Balloon FestivalMichael Kent
This vibrant image of three balloons waiting to launch at the festival was taken by Michael Kent, who said it was his "first time seeing these awesome hot air balloons".

Thousands of people have been treated to the sight of hot air balloons drifting across South Lanarkshire.

People have been gathering at Strathaven Park for the town's annual ballooning festival.

Strathaven Balloon Festival is the only one of its kind in Scotland.

Flights on Friday evening were called off after "unprecedented rain" earlier in the day made landing sites unusable, but perfect weather on Saturday saw launches begin at 06:30.

The free festival, which finishes on Sunday, includes skydiving, live music, a funfair and an "evening glow" display of lit balloons as the sun sets.

Brian Closs Photography
Photographer Brian Closs was there for 06:30 to watch the balloon launch. "Well worth the early rise," he said.
Tom Barbour
Tom Barbour took this image of the hot air balloons rising over the streets of Strathaven from the vantage point of the war memorial.
Brian Closs
Brian Closs captured this silhouette of a hopper balloon, which carries just one pilot on a seat instead of a traditional basket.
Kate Mitchell
Kate Mitchell took this photo of some early risers out in their pyjamas to watch the balloons.
Kate Mitchell
Gary Thomson
Gary Thomson was treated to this view of the hot air balloons from his back door.
Marc Light
Marc Light got this glimpse of a balloon drifting behind some light cloud when he set out "on the way to get the messages".

All images are copyrighted.

