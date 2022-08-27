In pictures: Strathaven Balloon Festival brightens skies
- Published
Thousands of people have been treated to the sight of hot air balloons drifting across South Lanarkshire.
People have been gathering at Strathaven Park for the town's annual ballooning festival.
Strathaven Balloon Festival is the only one of its kind in Scotland.
Flights on Friday evening were called off after "unprecedented rain" earlier in the day made landing sites unusable, but perfect weather on Saturday saw launches begin at 06:30.
The free festival, which finishes on Sunday, includes skydiving, live music, a funfair and an "evening glow" display of lit balloons as the sun sets.
All images are copyrighted.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.