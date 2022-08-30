Scottish Conservative councillor charged over romance fraud
A former Scottish council leader has been charged in connection with an alleged romance fraud.
East Dunbartonshire councillor, Andrew Polson, 50, was previously named in a separate civil court action by a woman who claimed he had breached her trust.
In legal papers, the woman, 68, said Mr Polson had persuaded her to let him manage her finances and used her money to buy property for himself.
He was suspended by the Scottish Conservative party in June.
He had been co-leader of East Dunbartonshire council until the elections in May,
Mr Polson previously said he was unable to comment because of a confidentiality clause relating to the civil action.
He was originally arrested in June but was released pending further inquiries. He was re-arrested on Tuesday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged on Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, in connection with a series of financial crimes. "A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal."