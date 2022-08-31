Scotland's largest gold nugget goes on display
A gold nugget believed to be the largest found in Scotland in 400 years has gone on display in Glasgow.
The Douglas nugget, found in a river in Perthshire in 2017, weighs 85.7g and is estimated to be worth £50,000.
The Crown Estate Scotland, which is responsible for the management of land and property, transferred it to The Hunterian museum at the University of Glasgow for public display.
Most surviving gold nuggets in Scotland were found in the 19th century.
The finder of the Douglas nugget asked to remain anonymous and the exact location where it was found is not being disclosed.
The man said he discovered it by "sniping" - where gold hunters wear a dry suit and snorkel and lie face down in a river.
He said: "I took off my glove and picked it up, jumped out of the water and screamed 'bingo!' to my friend.
"We were both stunned and couldn't believe it. I've never seen anything like it in my lifetime."
Researchers at the University of Glasgow have carried out extensive research on Scottish gold as part of work to guide mineral exploration.