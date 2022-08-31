Woman, 66, dies after three-vehicle crash in North Lanarkshire
A woman has died after a three-vehicle crash on the A725 Bellshill Bypass.
The incident occurred about 16:20 on Tuesday and resulted in the road being closed for nine hours.
The woman, 66, and her 70-year-old male passenger were taken to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where she later died. Police Scotland said the man remained in a critical condition.
The force has urged any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.
Sgt Gemma Blackadder said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of those involved in this crash.
"The area was busy at the time and I would ask anyone who witnessed the crash and has not already spoken to police to get in touch."
