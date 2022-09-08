Two rescued from life raft near Oban after abandoning boat
Two people have been rescued off the west coast of Scotland after abandoning their sinking fishing boat and taking to a life raft.
The pair issued a Mayday call to report their fishing vessel was taking on significant amounts of water.
The Coastguard said they were in the vicinity of Lismore island near Oban at about 03:00 on Thursday.
They abandoned the boat and climbed on to a life raft where they stayed until they were rescued an hour later.
The RNLI Oban all-weather lifeboat went to the scene and rescued the pair before taking them back to Oban in Argyll and Bute, arriving at around 05:00.
The lifeboat reached the scene before a Coastguard helicopter which was also scrambled to the incident.
A Coastguard spokesman said: "We had calm weather which was a blessing.
"Thankfully it was quite close to Lismore island and the sea was reasonably benign for them."
The crew were said to be fine though a bit shaken after the experience.
The boat, a commercial fishing vessel, is now partially submerged.