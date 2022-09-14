The day Queen Elizabeth united Celtic and Rangers
One of Queen Elizabeth's unlikeliest achievements has been fondly remembered following her death.
More than 45 years ago, Celtic and Rangers stars united for a one-off game in honour of the monarch's Silver Jubilee.
Partick Thistle and Queen's Park players also took part as a Glasgow all-stars side defeated an English Football League XI at Hampden.
The Queen made an indelible impression on the players she spoke to that day.
Former Patrick Thistle and Scotland goalkeeper Alan Rough was among those who lined up in a specially designed Glasgow kit on 17 May 1977.
He told the BBC he retained vivid memories of meeting the Queen.
She was introduced to the Scottish team by captain Kenny Dalglish, who had just won a league and cup double with Celtic.
Rough, who lined up next to Dalglish, recalled: "She said 'very nice to meet you Kenny, you have done particularly well this year.'
"And them I'm standing there going, oh God, what's she going to say to me?
"When she came to me she said: 'Alan you play for a very small team, Partick Thistle, but you have finished fifth in the league and I have to congratulate you.'
"She had somebody who had versed her in the protocol of who everybody was, which was very sharp."
As well as her keen interest, the Queen was praised for her enthusiasm.
"The lasting memory I have, she had a smile on her face all the way up both sides and she enjoyed the day," Rough explained.
"We know she was into horse racing and everything else. Football I don't think was high on her agenda but that day was her Jubilee day and she enjoyed every minute of it."
The Glasgow XI featured Dalglish, Danny McGrain, Joe Craig and Roddie MacDonald of Celtic, and Sandy Jardine, Tommy McLean, Alex MacDonald and Derek Johnstone of Rangers.
Rough, Brian Whittaker and Doug Somner represented Partick Thistle, while Sandy McNaughton of Queen's Park also made the squad.
Their kit included green and blue stripes to represent Celtic and Rangers, a red and yellow collar for Partick Thistle, red shorts for Clyde and black and white socks for Queen's Park.
"Every Glasgow team got something on that strip," Rough said. "It was a cracking strip."
The goalkeeper said he gave his shirt away to a young boy in the crowd after the match. "I wish I had kept it now," he added.
The Scots prevailed 2-1, with almost 30,000 spectators attending despite a 15:00 kick-off on a Tuesday.
Manchester City's Dennis Tueart opened the scoring for the Football League team before Jardine and Dalglish hit back for the Glasgow side.
Rough said the club rivals had no problem pulling together for the one-off game.
"It was a good day and we had a good night after it as well," he said.
"Way back in the year dot, Rangers and Celtic players used to go into the town after the game and have a beer.
"They all used to mingle. We all mingled.
"I know things have moved on and everything but the players of that era were very close to each other."