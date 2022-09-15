Uefa charge Celtic over anti-monarchy banners
- Published
Uefa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Celtic after fans displayed anti-monarchy banners during the club's Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk.
The banners were displayed by a section of Celtic fans in Warsaw at the game against the Ukrainian side.
Match broadcaster BT Sport apologised after showing the banners, one of which included an expletive.
There was no minute's silence before the match.
But Celtic players wore black armbands during the game, which was played at a neutral venue on Wednesday because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Shakhtar Donetsk were granted permission to display anti-war messages on big screens before kick-off.
One of the banners in the Celtic section read "sorry for your loss Michael Fagan", referring to the man who breached Buckingham Palace security in 1982 by breaking into the Queen's bedroom.
Meanwhile, Uefa said it would not take action Rangers for defying its rules by playing God Save the King before their 3-0 defeat to Napoli at Ibrox later on Wednesday evening.
The club held a minute's silence before the national anthem was played, with fans displaying a tifo commemorating the Queen that took up one end of the stadium.
Uefa did not grant a request from the Rangers to play God Save the King before the match, with European football's governing body saying it wanted a "consistent pre-match ceremony without any celebratory activities across all UK venues".
Former Rangers manager and pundit Ally McCoist told TalkSport he believed it would be "embarrassing" for Uefa to punish any club for playing its national anthem.
Historic procession
All professional Scottish football - as well as all English and Northern Irish football - was postponed last weekend as a mark of respect following the Queen's death at Balmoral Castle.
Scots were able to pay their respects as her oak coffin was transported to St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, where it lay at rest until it was transported to Buckingham Palace.
Prior to the Champions League matches on Wednesday, the coffin was taken in ceremonial procession to Westminster Hall in a historic procession for a lying-in-state period.
This will last until 06:30 BST on Monday, the day of her funeral.
Crowds of mourners packed London's streets as the coffin was borne on an borne on an open gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, drawn by seven black horses.
Mourners are being allowed to view the coffin 24 hours a day until Monday, in a queue stretching for two miles along the Thames. The UK government has warned people could face 30-hour waits.