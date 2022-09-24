Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in East Kilbride
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on the A725 in South Lanarkshire.
The man, 50, was hit by a Volkswagen Golf in East Kilbride, between the White Moss and Whirlies roundabouts.
Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene at about 20:30 on Friday.
The 40-year-old male driver, who was uninjured, has been arrested for a road traffic offence. Officers appealed for information about the incident.
Sgt Andy Currie, of Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit, said: "Our enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
"We would be keen to speak to anyone with information or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area"