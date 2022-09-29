Great Scottish Run: The road closures and travel restrictions
Thousands of runners flock to Glasgow this weekend to take part in the Great Scottish Run.
The event includes junior and toddler runs on Saturday and the 10k and half marathon on Sunday.
It will be the first Great Scottish Run in three years after 2020 and 2021 events were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Organisers confirmed that Commonwealth Games 10,000m champion Eilish McColgan would be taking part in the 10k event.
Meeeeeee! 👋👋👋😊 https://t.co/twhuah9QUp— Eilish McColgan (@EilishMccolgan) September 28, 2022
Course record holder and 2016 champion Callum Hawkins will take part in the half marathon alongside his brother, Derek.
The siblings competed for Team GB in the marathon at Rio Summer Olympics in 2016.
The routes
The information point opens in George Square from 09:00 on Saturday and 08:00 on Sunday.
Both the 10k and half marathon have waves of starting times, depending on the speed of runners - the 10k starting times range from 09:25-09:43 and the half marathon from 10:35-11:12.
The routes go past a number of key city landmarks with the half marathon also taking in some of Glasgow's best known parks.
Road closures
A long list of road closures will take effect across the weekend to accommodate the events.
Organisers said key roads including the M8, M77 and the Clydeside Expressway will remain open to link up diversion routes and provide the main routes in and out of the city after roads close.
Glasgow City Council has confirmed the following road closures:
Saturday: 05:00 to 16:30
- Albion Street
- Bell Street, between Candleriggs and High Street
- Brunswick Street, for its entire length
- Candleriggs
- George Street, between Montrose Street and High Street
- Glassford Street
- Hutcheson Street
- Ingram Street
- Montrose Street, (southbound) between George Street and Ingram Street
- Shuttle Street
- Trongate
- Wilson Street
Saturday and Sunday: 05:00 on Saturday to 16:30 on Sunday
- Cochrane Street
- George Square (east part)
- George Square (south part)
- John Street, between Ingram Street and George Street
- Montrose Street, (northbound) between Ingram Street and Cochrane Street
- South Frederick Street
Sunday: 04:00 to 16:30
- A814 (eastbound), Finneston Street off ramp
- A814 (eastbound) Finneston Street on ramp
- A814 (westbound) Finnieston Street off ramp
- Anchor Lane
- Anderston Quay
- Argyle Street, (westbound) between Finnieston Street and St Vincent Street
- Argyle Street, from Berkeley Street to Finnieston Street
- Argyle Street, from Elliot Street to Finnieston Street
- Blythswood Street, between Blythswood Square and St Vincent Street
- Bothwell Street, between Wellington Street and Hope Street
- Broomielaw
- Broomloan Road, between Edminston Drive and Paisley Road West
- Brunswick Street, between Ingram Street and Wilson Street
- Carnoustie Street, between M74 off ramp and Scotland Street
- Clyde Arc Bridge
- Clyde Place, between George V Bridge and Glasgow Bridge
- Clyde Street,
- Commerce Street, between Kingston Street and Clyde Place
- Crown Street, from Saltmarket to Ballater Street
- Douglas Street, between Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street
- Dumbreck Road, between St Andrews Drive and Mosspark Boulevard
- Dunlop Street, between Howard Street and Clyde Street
- Elderslie Street, between Dorset St and St Vincent Street
- Elderslie Street, between Houldsworth Street and St Vincent Street
- Elmbank Street, between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street
- Finnieston Quay, between Tunnel Street and Clyde Arc Bridge
- Finnieston Street, between Argyle Street and A814 Finnieston Street off ramp
- Finnieston Street, between Stobcross Road and Clyde Arc Bridge
- George Square, all sides
- George V Bridge
- Glasgow Bridge
- Gorbals Street, between Norfolk Street to Clyde Street
- Govan Road, between Clyde Arc Bridge and Pacific Drive
- Govan Road, between Lorne Street and Pacific Drive
- Govan Road, between Lorne Street and Pacific Quay
- Greendyke Street (Westbound), between Gallowgate and Saltmarket
- Haggs Road, between Titwood Road and Shawmoss Road
- Harvie Street
- Holland Street, between West George Lane and St Vincent Street
- Hope Street, between West George Street and Waterloo Street
- Hutcheson Street, between Ingram Street and Wilson Street
- Ingram Street, (westbound) between Hannover Street and Queen Street
- John Street, between George Street and Martha Street
- Lancefield Quay
- Lorne Street, between Paisley Road West and Govan Road
- M77 Northbound, off ramp to Dumbreck Road
- Montrose Street, (southbound) between George Street and Ingram Street
- Mosspark Boulevard, between Dumbreck Road and Bellahouston Drive
- Nelson Mandela Place
- Newton Street, between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street
- North Hanover Street, between George Square and Cathedral Street
- Pacific Drive, between Govan Road and Finnieston Street
- Paisley Road West, between Helen Street to Paisley Road
- Paisley Road, between Paisley Road West and Seaward Street
- Pitt Street, between Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street
- Queen Street, between Ingram and George Square
- Renfield Street, Between West George and St Vincent Street
- Saltmarket, (southbound) from St Andrews Street to Clyde Street
- Saltmarket (northbound), between Clyde Street and Trongate
- Scotland Street, from West Street to Seaward Street
- Seaward Street, between Scotland Street and Paisley Road
- Shields Road, between Scotland Street and St Andrews Drive
- St Andrews Drive, between St Andrews Close and Dumbreck Road
- St Vincent Place
- St Vincent Street
- Stockwell Street, between Bridgegate and Clyde Street
- Wellington Street, between West George Street and St Vincent Street
- West Campbell Street, between St Vincent Street and Bothwell Street
- West George Street between West Nile Street and George Square
- West Nile Street, (Southbound) between Bath Street and Gordon Street
- West Street between Cook Street and Scotland Street
Sunday: 04:00 to 14:00
- M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), North Street off ramp
- M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), three western most lanes
- M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), Stobcross Street off ramp
- M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), West Street on ramp
A number of bus lanes have also been suspended on both days.
Travel restrictions
Organisers have advised people to make use of public transport if they are travelling to the events. They suggest leaving plenty of time to get to the starting line due to road closures.
People have been advised there are pay and display car parks nearby such as George Street, Cathedral Street, Duke Street and Concert Square.
Rail disruption is expected on Saturday due to planned strike action by a number of unions - ScotRail have advised to "only travel if necessary" on this day.
Meanwhile the subway will open early from 07:00 on Sunday.
Buses are running at their usual timetables but with some diversions in place due to road closures.