Trial set for double murder bid which left dog dead
- Published
Two men will go on trial next summer accused of attempting to murder a man and a dog walker, whose pet was also killed.
Reece Govan, 26, and Bran Gallacher, 25, deny being involved with others in a street shooting in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire.
It is claimed they were masked when they brandished a shotgun at Marc McDermott on 23 January 2020.
A white Maltichon dog called Henry died during the shooting.
The High Court in Glasgow heard that Mr McDermott was chased and struck with a machete before the firearm was repeatedly discharged.
He is said to have been hit on the body with pellets from the gun.
A second attempted murder charge alleges a woman was in "close proximity" when the weapon was fired at Mr McDermott.
She is said to have been struck on the hand.
Mr Govan and Mr Gallacher face an alternative accusation of culpably and recklessly discharging the shotgun resulting in the woman being hurt.
A further charge listing the same alleged crime states she was walking her dog at the time.
Prosecutors claim the pet was also hit, following the incident on Brunswick Gardens, and died as a result.
The pair are also accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice including allegations they got rid of clothes they had been wearing and torched a car.
Mr Govan faces other accusations, along with 23-year-old Holly Daniel, of the resetting of cars and drugs charges.
Defence KCs Brian McConnachie, Tony Graham and Gordon Jackson pled not guilty on behalf of the three accused during a hearing.
Lady Stacey set a trial date for July next year.