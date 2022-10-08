Man dies after losing control of car at Glasgow roundabout
A 30-year-old man has died after losing control of his car on a roundabout in Glasgow's west end.
The crash happened at the Thornwood roundabout on Dumbarton Road at about 01:10.
Police said it appeared the man lost control of the Mercedes GLC which then left the road. Emergency services attended but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.
Sgt Paul Mellis said: "Our investigation is ongoing and I would appeal to any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to contact us.
"I would also be keen to obtain dashcam from motorists who were driving on this road around the time of the crash."
