Former footballer killed in Glasgow roundabout crash
- Published
A former footballer has been named as the man who died in a crash in Glasgow.
Gavin Stokes, 30, died in the early hours of Saturday after losing control of his car on Thornwood roundabout in Glasgow's west end at about 01:10.
His family have paid tribute to a "beloved son, amazing dad, brother, uncle and friend".
A talented footballer in his youth, Mr Stokes scored one of the world's fastest ever recorded goals in 3.2 seconds.
He was a Scotland youth international and played for various football clubs including Dundee United, Kilbirnie, Maryhill Juniors, Irvine Meadow and Alloa Athletic.
In a statement, the electrician's family said he was "the life and soul of the party" who was loved dearly and would be greatly missed by mum Alice, dad Edward, sister Shannon, brother Garry, and niece Isla.
It added that one of the most important things in Mr Stokes' life was being with his son Freddie.
"Gavin and his partner, Lauren brought him up to be the best boy ever. Freddie was Gavin's whole world and spending time with him was his favourite thing to do," it said.
Police said it appeared Mr Stokes lost control of the Mercedes GLC which then left the road.
Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.