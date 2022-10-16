Plumes of smoke over Glasgow as fire crews battle blaze
- Published
Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze in Glasgow which has resulted in a major road closure.
Large plumes of smoke can be seen in the Tradeston area of the city, near the banks of the River Clyde.
Police Scotland confirmed Kingston Street is closed with traffic diverted along Tradeston Street.
Several fire engines and an aerial appliance are currently at the scene. BBC Scotland has asked the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for a response.