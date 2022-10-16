Moira Jones: Park run returns to honour murder victim's memory
A charity run in memory of murder victim Moira Jones will return to the park where she was killed for the first time in three years.
The Covid pandemic forced organisers to invite participants to choose their own 5k route virtually.
Runners across the UK and as far afield as Greece, Canada and the USA took part in the last two editions.
Miss Jones, 40, was beaten to death after being abducted just yards from her home in May 2008.
The sales executive's killer, Marek Harcar, was later jailed for life after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.
In 2020 her mother Bea Jones shared her harrowing diaries with BBC Scotland to coincide with a documentary, The Dark Shadow of Murder.
In the months that followed Moira's murder Bea, husband Hu and son Grant set up a charity to help people bereaved through violence.
Since then The Moira Fund has helped more than 1,000 families across the UK by providing grants to cover everything from funeral costs to clothes for attending court.
This year some of those who have benefitted from its support will take part in the run on Sunday 23 October.
Bea Jones said: "There is always such a wonderful atmosphere.
"Folk seem to bring with them such camaraderie and warmth and that is so good for everyone there, for us, for me.
"It seems like their warmth surrounds me and there is nothing quite like it."
As well as runners from clubs across the city a team from Victim Support Scotland's Support for Families Bereaved by Crime (SFBC) will also take part.
The retired teacher added: "It is just great they will be there and they will have with them members of victims' families, families we have helped in different ways and who want to show their support for us.
"I am much moved by that."
Ms Jones also welcomed the support of the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit (SVRU) and the volunteers who make the event possible.
Niven Rennie, SVRU Director, said: "It's great the run is back at Queen's Park this year as we know how much Moira's family and friends appreciate the support of those who turn out.
"Glasgow has a strong sense of community and I know the city will once again ensure this event is a great success.
"The Moira Fund provide a vital service to families struggling to deal with the loss of a loved one to violence. We're honoured to be able to support them in that work."
Moira, 40, had lived in Glasgow for five years but was originally from Weston, Staffordshire.
On 28 May 2008 she was returning to her flat on Queen's Drive when she was abducted by Harcar.
She was then forced into Queen's Park where she was raped and killed.
The Slovakian national was jailed for life and ordered to spend a minimum of 25 years behind bars.
As well as her charity work Bea's campaigning led to the launch of a Scottish Homicide Service, which provides murder victims' families with a dedicated case worker.
Entries for the Moira Run are still available.