Man dies after late night crash on Inverclyde coast road
A man has died and another has been taken to hospital following a two-car crash on a coast road in Inverclyde.
Emergency services were called to the A78 at Inverkip at about 23:25 on Saturday after a a Toyota Yaris collided with a Volkswagen Golf.
The Toyota driver, a 59-year-old man, was taken to hospital in Glasgow where he died a short time later.
The other driver, a 22-year-old man, was also taken to hospital and is in serious condition.
Police Scotland has urged anyone with information on the crash, particularly those with dash cam footage, to contact them via the non-emergency line.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
