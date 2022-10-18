Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after M8 crash near Harthill Services
A pedestrian is being treated for life-threatening injuries after an incident involving two vans on the M8 in North Lanarkshire.
Police said the 26-year-old was critically injured at about 16:05 on the M8 westbound at Harthill Services.
No details have been released about the circumstances but officers confirmed a 33-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.
A force spokeswoman said he was later released pending further inquiries.
The crash involved a grey Renault Trafic SL28 van, a Volkswagen Crafter van and the pedestrian.
He was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
The road was closed westbound, between junction 4A Heartlands and Junction 5 near Whitburn, for around five hours and reopened shortly after 21:30.
Sgt Scott Sutherland said: "Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may be able to help to get in touch.
"We would be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident."
He also thanked motorists affected by the closure, which took in the evening rush hour, for their patience while investigations were carried out at the scene.