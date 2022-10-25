Attacked firefighters issue bonfire events plea
A group of firefighters who were attacked on Bonfire Night last year have urged the public to only attend organised displays.
Three crew members from Cumbernauld Fire Station, North Lanarkshire, suffered minor injuries after they were pelted with bricks and stones.
It happened as they responded to a reported gas leak near a large blaze.
It was one of eight reported attacks on the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service's (SFRS) busiest night of the year.
Crew commander Glen Reid and his colleagues "couldn't actually believe it" after they were targeted.
Mr Reid recalled: "We had to retreat back to the fire appliance where the vehicle then came under attack.
"We realised that we couldn't get out of the street because it had been blocked off with wheelie bins. Police attended the scene and the youths ran away."
Three of his colleagues received minor injuries during the incident in Cumbernauld, which also left their fire engine with surface damage.
Two attended hospital and were discharged the same evening.
Mr Reid said: "Someone could have been seriously hurt and this kind of behaviour puts an added strain on emergency services.
"As we get closer to Bonfire Night this year we would urge people to always go to an organised event."
Deputy assistant chief officer Alasdair Perry, the SFRS' head of prevention and protection, said such attacks were "completely unacceptable" and "carried out by a small minority".
He added: "We know that our crews have a lot of support within our communities.
"We want people to enjoy themselves at times of celebration but we want them to do so safely and think of others, including our crews who are working hard to respond to emergencies.
"Bonfires and fireworks go hand in hand at this time of year, and we advise people to go to an organised event wherever possible and always follow the Fireworks Code."
New legislation
Firefighters were called to more than 370 bonfires during an eight-hour period on 5 November last year.
In the month before, they attended some 880 deliberate grass and bin fires.
The SFRS has a list of organised events online along with safety advice.
In June new restrictions on the sale and use of fireworks in Scotland were passed by MSPs.
The legislation created a licensing scheme and limits the number of days when they can be sold.
Community Safety Minister Ash Regan said the Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles (Scotland) Bill would reduce distress and injury.
But the Scottish Conservatives warned it would lead to stockpiling and create a "black market".