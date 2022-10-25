Drivers warned to check vehicles after brake wires cut
- Published
Motorists have been warned to check their vehicles after brake wires were cut in North Lanarkshire.
Up to 10 vehicles in the Langside Avenue and West Avenue area of Viewpark had cables to the anti-lock braking system cut between August and October.
Officers fear drivers would have been unable to stop promptly or would be at risk of spinning out of control.
PC Neill Campbell urged people to look out for a light on the dashboard which would alert them to the brake fault.
"Why someone would commit this reckless act has still to be established," he said.
PC Campbell added: "There doesn't appear to be any link between anyone involved other than they live in this particular area.
"We have had no reports of this happening anywhere else in the Viewpark or wider Lanarkshire area.
"At this time, it appears to be completely random but concentrated in this particular area."
The anti-lock braking system is designed to stop vehicles skidding when the brakes are applied sharply.
If disabled it can lose traction and cause the driver to lose control of the steering.
The anti-lock system only activates in certain circumstances to prevent wheels from locking up and spinning out of control.
When the wires are cut the brakes will still work, but the stopping distance will be increased.
PC Campbell said officers would continue to patrol the area but appealed for people to check dashcams or doorbell cameras for anyone acting suspiciously around vehicles.
He added analysis of available CCTV and doorbell footage had yet to identify a suspect.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland.