TRNSMT festival changes entry policy to ban under-16s
TRNSMT has changed its entry policy to ban under-16s at next year's festival.
This year's event in Glasgow Green was open to those aged 12 and above, although those aged under 16 had to be accompanied by an adult.
The change of policy emerged as organisers announced the first acts who will play at the festival in 2023.
The promoters said that anyone aged under 16 who had bought an early-bird ticket would be eligible for a full refund.
They have not said why the age policy has been changed for 2023.
This year's event, which was headlined by Paolo Nutini, Lewis Capaldi and The Strokes, attracted crowds of about 50,000 people each day.
Next year's festival will take place between 7 and 9 July, and will be headlined by Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1975.
A spokesperson for TRNSMT confirmed that people aged under 16 would not be allowed to attend, and that refunds would be available to those who had already bought early tickets.
Presale tickets will go on sale on 3 November, with the general sale starting the following day.