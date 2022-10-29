Woman, 46, dies after two-car crash near Ayr
- Published
A 46-year-old woman has died at the scene of a two-car crash near Ayr.
Shona McKinlay, from Dreghorn, was driving a Renault Kangoo van on the A70 when it crashed with a Audi TT near to the Holmston Roundabout just before 06:00 on Friday.
A 44-year-old female passenger in the van and the 23-year-old driver of the Audi were both taken to hospital.
Police Scotland said both have injuries which are serious but not life-threatening.
The A70 was closed for about 11 hours to allow for a police investigation.
Sgt Stewart Taylor said: "We are continuing with enquiries to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage from the area is asked to get in touch."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.