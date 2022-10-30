Man, 21, attacked after car crash at playpark in Johnstone
A 21-year-old man has been seriously hurt in an attack after two cars crashed at a playpark in Renfrewshire.
Police said a "disturbance" broke out in Elm Drive, Johnstone, involving a number of people from both vehicles.
Mobile phone footage shared on social media showed the cars crashed into a climbing frame in the park.
The man was taken to Paisley's Royal Alexandra Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, after the incident on Thursday afternoon.
Police Scotland are appealing for information about the incident to contact them.
Det Con Jade Clark, of Paisley police station, said: "Our inquiries are ongoing and we are working to establish the full circumstances and identify the people involved in this incident.
"Our inquiries suggest other people were in the area at the time of the incident and they may have dashcam or mobile phone footage which could help our investigation."