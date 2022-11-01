Driver spared jail after passenger dies in M8 motorway crash
A driver has been spared jail following a crash which led to the death of his passenger.
Shallaw Hameedi, 29, lost control of an Audi on the M8 in North Lanarkshire in July 2019. The vehicle aquaplaned before crossing into the opposing carriageway and hitting another car.
Passenger Alexandru Dinca, 44, was killed while two women in the other vehicle suffered serious injuries.
Hameedi was given a community payback order at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Hameedi, of Scotstoun, Glasgow, was originally charged with causing the death of Mr Dinca by dangerous driving, which he denied.
He was convicted of the lesser offence of causing death by careless driving after an allegation that he had driven at excessive speed above the 70mph motorway speed limit was removed.
Hameedi was found to have driven with one tyre below the legal tread limit and at an inappropriate speed for conditions on the motorway when he hit water near junction 5 at Shotts.
Emma Paterson and Lynette Winning, who were in the car that collided with Hameedi in the opposite carriageway, suffered serious injuries.
Hameedi, who was described as an inexperienced driver, was taken to hospital after losing consciousness.
'Poor judgement'
Judge Norman McFadyen told Hameedi: "There was no evidence of prolonged, inappropriate driving but at the time of the accident you were clearly not in a position to control your car."
He said it appeared to be "a case of poor judgement in difficult road conditions" which had "catastrophic consequences" for his passenger.
The judge said in light of the verdict of the jury and taking account of Hameedi's personal circumstances and the impact of the "terrible accident" on him he could deal with it by an alternative to custody.
Hameedi was given a community payback order and told to carry out 260 hours of unpaid work. He will be subject to an offender supervision requirement for 18 months.
He was also banned from driving for three years and until he passes an extended driving test.
His defence counsel, Wendy Culross, said the crash had taken its toll on Hameedi's mental health.
"He tells me he feels very sorry and bad for what happened and wishes it was him that lost his life rather than Mr Dinca," she said.