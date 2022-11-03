The four-year-old boy with incredible maths skills
A toddler from West Dunbartonshire has stunned family and friends with his extraordinary maths and language skills.
Four-year-old Jamie Mohr, from Old Kilpatrick, can count in six languages and knows 17 times tables.
Jamie was born 12 weeks premature and spent 11 weeks in intensive care. Doctors said his survival was unlikely.
His mother Lorraine is tipping him to win a Nobel Prize following his "miraculous" development.
Jamie can count in English, German, Spanish, French, Japanese and Mandarin.
He has a handle on addition, subtraction, percentages and fractions, as well as being able to read seven-digit numbers
Lorraine said his abilities were apparent at an early age.
Absolutely miraculous
"Around his second birthday we noticed that he could count to 10 and recite the alphabet, which was quite advanced," she said.
"Just a couple of weeks later he was then counting past 50. And just a little while after that it was over 100 and that was the point I said right, I think something special is going on here."
Lorraine said his progress is even more astounding given his start in life.
"Just getting him here – him being born at 28 weeks, 1lb 8oz – was absolutely miraculous," she said,
"Getting him home from hospital after 11 weeks in intensive care, and then finding out that he's a gifted learner, it's sort of triple whammy. It's unbelievable."
She added: "I can't wait to see if Jamie ends up winning a Nobel Prize one day.
"It's a possibility - he surprises me that much every day with his abilities."