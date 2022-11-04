Former SNP councillor groomed and abused six boys
- Published
A former SNP councillor has been told he faces a jail sentence after being convicted of grooming and abusing six teenage boys.
Mark Kerr attempted to rape one boy at his home in North Lanarkshire and assaulted another boy at a food bank.
During a two-week trial, the 40-year-old claimed he was the victim of a vendetta which had seen him hounded from the village of Croy.
Prosecutors described him as a "predator hiding in plain sight".
Most of the offences dated from before he was elected as a councillor for the Kilsyth ward in 2017.
The High Court in Glasgow heard that one boy regarded Kerr as a mentor, but he went on to assault him while the boy was sleeping at Kerr's home after attending a political function.
Kerr was found guilty of attempting to rape the boy, who was 15 at the time.
Jurors heard how he later confronted Kerr at knifepoint in the street.
The victim's mother had also turned up and saw her son yelling: "Tell my mum what you done to me."
Kerr claimed he was innocent, but was said not to be able to meet the woman's eyes.
'Wolf in sheep's clothing'
A different boy was molested when Kerr joined him on a camping trip, while another was groped and sent sexually explicit messages.
In the final incident, a teenager was assaulted at a food bank set up to help people during the 2020 lockdown.
Prosecutor Michael Macintosh said: "You might come to the conclusion that behind the public persona, that friend to all, he was a wolf in sheep's clothing.
"A lot of people thought he was a good guy but he was a man who used his position, age and role as an activist and mentor to engage in sustained grooming of teenage boys for his gratification."
Kerr, now of Wishaw, was found guilty of nine offences which took place between 2010 and 2020.
Sentence was deferred for background reports, but the judge warned him he faced a custodial sentence.
He was remanded in custody and placed on the sex offenders register.