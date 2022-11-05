Pedestrian injured in Greenock lorry hit and run
- Published
A pedestrian who was struck by a lorry which did not stop is being treated in hospital.
The 38-year-old man suffered a leg injury in the hit and run in Inverkip Road, Greenock, on Friday evening.
Police said the Mercedes articulated vehicle struck the man at about 18:35 and continued to drive towards Port Glasgow.
Officers are appealing for dashcam footage which may help them trace the driver of the HGV.
They are also checking CCTV from the roads network for additional clues.
Sgt Chris Hoggans said: "I am appealing for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact us.
"We are conducting inquiries to locate the driver of the lorry, who failed to stop.
"I would ask any motorists with dash cams who were in and around that area to check the footage as it may have captured images of the lorry which could assist in our investigation."