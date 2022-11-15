Commuters face long delays after M8 crash in Glasgow
A crash on the M8 motorway in Glasgow has caused severe disruption during rush hour.
The collision, reported to involve up to five cars, happened westbound at junction 24 Helen Street at 07:30.
The road was closed westbound but lane four was re-opened just before 09:00.
The build-up of traffic had a knock-on effect on adjoining roads with delays of 80 minutes westbound on the M8, 90 minutes northbound on the M74 and 70 minutes northbound on the M77.
Traffic Scotland said traffic was being taken off the exit slip at J24, to rejoin the road using the westbound entry slip.
An update said: "A closure was in place at J22, but traffic can now either use the S/B #M77 or continue on the #M8 to J24 and use the exit/entry slip roads as a diversion."
Traffic was tailing back over the Kingston Bridge.
❗ UPDATE ⌚ 08:50#M8 - J24 Helen Street— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) November 15, 2022
Lane Four is now OPEN Westbound at J24 following the earlier closure due to a Police Incident.
Lanes One, Two and Three remain closed.
Travel Times:#M8 Westbound: 80 mins#M74 Northbound: 90 mins#M77 Northbound: 70 mins pic.twitter.com/kkF9rADJsd
A second crash on the M8 at junction 30 brought further delays.
The motorway was affected eastbound due to a two-vehicle collision, Traffic Scotland reported.