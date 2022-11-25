Fire tears through bowling club in Milngavie
Firefighters are tackling a blaze that tore through a bowling club in East Dunbartonshire.
Crews were called to the Claremont Bowling Club in Milngavie at about 07:15.
Plumes of smoke could be seen across the town as flames destroyed the roof of the building.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue service said six trucks had been sent to the scene and the incident was still ongoing at 11:00.
Police Scotland said there were no reported casualties and inquiries to establish the cause of the fire will be carried out.