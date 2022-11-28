Family left 'broken' by pedestrian death
A pedestrian has died after he was struck by a car in Renfrewshire.
Jim Paterson, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened on Brediland Road, Paisley, at about 00:20 on Sunday.
Police said the 26-year-old male driver of the car was arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries were going.
Mr Paterson's family said: "Our entire family is broken following the tragic death of our beloved Jim.
"Please if anyone has any information or knows anything which could help the police, come forward."
Sgt Chris Hoggans said: "Our thoughts are with Jim's family and friends at this difficult time.
"As our inquiries into the crash continue, I would urge anyone who saw what happened or who has relevant dash cam footage of the area at the time to contact police."