Police renew appeal over pedestrian's death in Paisley
Police investigating the death of a pedestrian following a crash in Paisley have released a photograph of the man.
Jim Paterson, 63, died after he was struck by a car on Bredilands Road at about 00:20 on Sunday.
The 26-year-old male driver of the car was arrested in connection with the incident.
Earlier this week Mr Paterson's family said they were "broken" and asked people to help the police if they had any information to come forward.
Sgt Kenny Malaney of Police Scotland said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of Jim.
"Our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward and speak to police.
"I would also ask if there are any motorists who have possible dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident to get in touch with officers."