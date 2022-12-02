Driver ran over and killed man after funeral row
A man who drove over and killed another man following a row about a funeral has been jailed for nine years.
Jordan Cunningham, 28, hit Adam Anderson in his Audi A4 at a car park in Greenock in January.
The killing was sparked after Mr Anderson's friend Paul Dowds was assaulted by Cunningham and others the previous day.
Cunningham was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow after previously admitting culpable homicide.
Judge Lady Drummond also ordered Cunningham be supervised for three years on his release.
Prosecutor Lorraine Glancy KC said there had been an "ongoing personal feud" between the men and their associates.
The court heard Paul Dowds had arrived at the block in Greenock where Cunningham lived, to visit someone.
Miss Glancy said: "He was asked to enter the flat of Cunningham by him and two others.
"He was challenged as to why he had not attended the funeral of their mutual friend."
As he left, Mr Dowds was then punched and kicked by the group.
Mr Dowds later told his friend Mr Anderson what happened.
Cunningham was spotted in his car at the car park the following day.
Mr Anderson and a friend were then seen by witnesses running "full pelt" towards Cunningham's Audi.
Cunningham went on to strike him with the vehicle, and drove over him before racing out of the car park.
He then set fire to his Audi at a dirt track at Donnies Farm in Greenock.
He told an associate what happened at the car park, insisting Mr Anderson and other man had been armed.
Brian McConnachie KC, defending, said: "It does seem to be the situation that what started out as a relatively minor dispute has resulted in the death of a young man and another facing custody."
Sentencing, Lady Drummond said: "I have read statements from Mr Anderson's mother and brother.
"She said her world fell apart into a million pieces."