Sheriff confirms new timeline for Lanarkshire baby deaths FAI
- Published
A fatal accident inquiry into the deaths of three babies in Lanarkshire is expected to start next year.
Court papers state the deaths of Leo Lamont, Ellie McCormick and Mirabelle Bosch occurred in circumstances giving rise to serious public concern.
It is not known when or where the babies died but NHS Lanarkshire previously confirmed it would take part in the FAI.
Hamilton Sheriff Court heard a further hearing will be held on 23 March.
It is anticipated that the inquiry will then start in Glasgow in May and last about four weeks.
Leo was born on 15 February 2019, Ellie on 4 March 2019, and Mirabelle on 2 July 2021.
As well as the families the Scottish Ambulance Service and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde will also be represented at the FAI.
In July the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said it would "seek to establish whether there is learning that could minimise the risk of future death in similar circumstances".
At the time an NHS Lanarkshire spokesman said: "As this is a formal legal process, we are unable to make any further comment at this stage."