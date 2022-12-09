Murder trial over man bound, gagged and knifed in Glasgow
A man is to stand trial accused of binding, gagging and murdering a man in Glasgow.
William Duncan, 55, was found dead in Glenalmond Street on 3 February after concerns were reported to police.
Mark McConville, 38, is said have attacked him with a knife, tied him around his arms and wrists, and restricted his breathing with a pillow and sock in his mouth.
This is said to have restricted his breathing causing him to die.
Other charges faced by Mr McConville include stealing a phone, a gold ring and a television from the flat.
It is alleged he then used a bank card in Mr Duncan's name to get money and "goods" from different shops and cash machines in the city's east end.
His lawyers pled not guilty on his behalf during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.
Lady Drummond set a trial due to start in June 2023.