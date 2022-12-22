Man jailed for 19 years over Glasgow flat murder
A man has been jailed for at least 19 years for the "brutal and ferocious" murder of a 45-year-old man at a flat in Glasgow.
Jonathan Graham, 47, stabbed Craig Shaw 25 times at the property in the city's Drumchapel area in April 2021.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Graham still insisted police had arrested the wrong man, but his lawyer said he respected the jury's verdict.
Judge Douglas Brown said the law obliged him to impose a life sentence.
Graham, a prisoner at HMP Barlinnie, observed court proceedings via video link.
He was convicted of murder in November following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.
Graham was caught on CCTV entering and leaving Mr Shaw's flat. Detectives identified him from his "distinctive" walking style.
The trial heard that a number of Mr Shaw's associates had tried contacting him on 21 April - the day he was murdered.
Alexander McFarlane and Thomas Rossini, who both knew the victim, discovered the body the next day.
Mr McFarlane forced the door open after they did not hear from Mr Shaw.
Prosecutor Greg Farrell said: "There was a cushion over his face and a polythene bag. He was obviously dead."
The court heard Graham's DNA was found on Mr Shaw's face, hooded top, wrist brace and sock.
It was also discovered that Graham had deleted all earlier contact with Mr Shaw from his phone.
Mr Farrell told the jurors that police had enough evidence to satisfy them of Graham's guilt.
Graham's lawyer, Gary Allan KC, told the court that Graham still maintained his innocence.
But he added: "For what it is worth, Jonathan Graham has indicated he feels a great sadness by the death of Mr Shaw - it is a matter of huge regret that Mr Shaw has died.
"Whilst these expressions are no doubt meaningless - and at worst an insult - to Mr Shaw's family, it is something that still needs to be said."
Judge Douglas Brown told Graham the crime was "brutal and ferocious in the state that you stabbed Craig Shaw a total of 25 times".
He added: "Eight of these wounds were potentially fatal. The injury to the heart was so severe that death was inevitable within minutes."
The judge said the sentence would be backdated to May 2021 - the time Graham was first taken into custody.