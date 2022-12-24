Man detained after Glasgow Royal Infirmary staff member stabbed
A 69-year-old man has been detained by police after a member of staff was stabbed at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.
Officers were called to the hospital at 10:30. They confirmed a 23-year-old woman received treatment for injuries that were not believed to be serious.
Police Scotland said there was no ongoing incident or risk to the wider hospital population.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said it was co-operating with police and "offering support" to affected staff.