East Renfrewshire homes left without water on Christmas Day
- Published
About 5,000 houses in East Renfrewshire were without water on Christmas Day, with some still cut off on Boxing Day.
Scottish Water said supply was affected by an "operational issue" at Picketlaw Water Treatment Works on Christmas Day.
It said the fault was fixed but people in the Newton Mearns, Giffnock, Thornliebank and Clarkston areas may still only have "intermittent" water supplies over Boxing Day.
Bottled water collection points have been set up for affected households.
They are at Williamwood High School in Clarkston and St Clares Primary School in Newton Mearns.
Scottish Water said that while the fault was repaired in the evening of 25 December, full supply would not resume until later on Boxing Day.
A spokesperson said: "We sincerely apologise to those customers who have been impacted by this issue and we thank you for your patience and understanding. Our teams will continue to work until this is fully resolved."