Rita Rusk: Scotland's first lady of hairdressing dies aged 75
Tributes have been paid to Rita Rusk, once dubbed Scotland's first lady of hairdressing, after her death at the age of 75.
The acclaimed stylist, from Castlemilk, Glasgow, won multiple awards during her career.
Ms Rusk was notably named best hairdresser in the world four times by French magazine, Metamorphose.
A former colleague said she would be remembered as "one of the greatest female hairdressers in our industry".
Writing on Facebook Glasgow-based Alan Edwards wrote: "Rita Rusk was a hairdressing pioneer in the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s.
"Rita was the first female, and the only Scot, to be crowned British Hairdresser of the Year alongside Irvine Rusk.
"Together they challenged the status quo in hair! Innovating, designing, creating and inventing were only a few of the gifts Rita gave to our industry."
'Incredible hairdresser'
Mr Edwards worked with the Rusks for 10 years and said he would be "forever grateful" for the opportunity and all he learned from them.
He added: "So many great hairdressers have come out of the fantastic Rusk stable and have passed on so much creativity and knowledge to many other hairdressers.
"Our industry was very blessed to have had such an incredible hairdresser leave her mark.
"Rita lived a life and left a legacy. RIP Rita Rusk."
Taylor Ferguson, who runs a salon in the city's Bath Street, also said he was sad to hear the news.
He added: "Our paths crossed many, many times over the decades - at exhibitions, hair displays and competitions.
"We were friendly and respectful rivals in a tough market.
"Rita was always 100% focused and a highly motivated stylist.
"Our sympathy goes to her son James and his family."
And the Fellowship for British Hairdressing said she was a "legend" and a "true innovator".
Ms Rusk was stylist to the stars and her clients included the Duchess of Kent, actress Greta Scacchi and singer Sharleen Spiteri.
The Texas front woman worked as a trainee in one of the Rusk salons before going on to pursue her music career.
'I am still Rita Rusk'
In 2010 Ms Rusk lost her flagship salon in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, and trading name following legal action by the taxman.
It followed a petition from HM Revenue and Customs to Glasgow Sheriff Court asking for Rita Rusk International to be wound up and a liquidator appointed.
It is understood the hairdresser owed in the region of £80,000 in tax.
But the entrepreneur continued operations at her Glasgow salon which was owned by a separate firm
Ms Rusk pioneered a new breed of highly technical hairdressers at her "cyber salon" in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, and also invented a new type of hairdressing scissors.
After the conclusion of the tax case, she told BBC Scotland: "I am still Rita Rusk, you can't take that away from me, so I am not terribly concerned about the name being sold."