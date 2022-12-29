In pictures: When Pele played in Scotland
Pele has been hailed the world over as the greatest footballer to ever play the game following his death aged 82.
But one small Scottish football club has posted a special tribute to the Brazilian great after a famous visit to its ground in June 1966.
Troon FC have hailed the legendary forward "the greatest to ever have graced Portland Park" after he and his international teammates trained at the then junior team's ground in 1966.
The Brazil squad then went on to train at Kilmarnock FC's Rugby Park before facing Scotland in a friendly at Hampden.
Pele and his teammates stayed at the Marine Hotel in Troon, South Ayrshire before training at Portland Park.
Troon FC were known in 1966 as Troon Juniors. In a statement posted on social media, the club said it was "desperately saddened" to hear of Pele's death.
"Arguably the greatest player to have ever played the game, and certainly the greatest to ever have graced Portland Park," Troon added. "Quite simply, a legend."
Kilmarnock said the Brazil forward's visit to Rugby Park "will always be treasured by the club".
Pele trained there before a friendly match against Scotland on 25 June 1966, in preparation for the World Cup in England.
The game ended 1-1, with Pele involved in some feisty duels with his man-marker Billy Bremner.
Pele, a three-time World Cup winner, had been in hospital in Sao Paulo since late November.
His daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram: "We are thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace."
Pele burst on to the global scene as a 17-year-old at the 1958 World Cup, helping Brazil to the first of their record five successes in the competition.
Injury affected his contribution to the finals in 1962, when Brazil retained their title, and 1966, where Brazil complained of unfair treatment from referees.
But he returned to lead his country to glory for a third time in Mexico in 1970, as part of what is widely regarded as the greatest line-up of all time.
Pele returned to Scotland in June 1989 as the country hosted the FIFA Under-16 World Championship.