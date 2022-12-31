Fire crews tackle blaze in Rutherglen building

Fire in Rutherglen@SPRNVA_11 via Twitter

Fire crews are tackling a blaze at a building in Rutherglen in South Lanarkshire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire on Main Street at about 11:15 and sent five appliances to the scene.

Police Scotland said officers were assisting fire crews and asked drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

Local residents have also been asked to keep windows and doors closed.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
Michael Calder

Related Topics