Man dies after two-car crash on A76 near Catrine
- Published
A man has died after a two-car crash on the A76 in East Ayrshire.
The 77-year-old driver of a Vauxhall Crossland was involved in the collision with a Vauxhall Corsa on the road near Catrine at about 19:15 on Wednesday.
Emergency services attended but the man died at the scene.
The 30-year-old driver of the Corsa and his 28-year-old female passenger were taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
Their condition is described as serious but stable.
Sgt Gordon Stewart from Ayrshire's road policing unit said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died following this crash.
"Our investigation is ongoing and we would appeal to any witnesses, or anyone with information to contact us.
"We are also keen to obtain any dashcam from motorists driving on the road around the time of the crash."