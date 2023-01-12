Further delays for Mull ferry after breakdown
- Published
A ferry that serves one of Mull's three routes has not been able to return to service following a routine refit.
The MV Isle of Mull had originally been due back on the Oban to Craignure route just after Christmas.
But its time in dry dock in Aberdeen had to be extended to allow for work on an area of rust on its hull.
It then broke down while passing through the Pentland Firth on Tuesday. It was towed to Orkney where CalMac said it is undergoing repairs.
CalMac added the work to the port main engine would utilise spare parts that were available onboard.
Another ferry, the MV Frisa, is being used to provide cover on the Mull route.
There has been frustration among islanders over the reliability of Mull's CalMac services in recent years.
In November, a group of islanders began looking at setting up their own ferry service.
Mull and Iona Ferry Committee (MIFC) is considering a community-owned alternative to the services provided by the state-owned ferry operator.
The group believes catamarans and shore-based crewing could offer a better service at far less cost to the taxpayer.
Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) has given £15,000 for a feasibility study.
Following the latest issue affecting the MV Isle of Mull, Transport Scotland said CalMac had measures in place to deal with the situation.
A spokeswoman said: "In this instance, the MV Isle of Mull detoured into Scapa Flow and the shelter of the Orkney Islands, where it will remain until repairs are completed.
"As a result the Loch Frisa single vessel timetable on Oban-Craignure will be extended to Thursday. CalMac have advised that no issues with capacity are anticipated."