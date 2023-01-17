Mice infestation shuts Glasgow bar Cottiers
Environmental health inspectors have closed a bar in the west end of Glasgow after discovering a mice infestation.
Cottiers said they were "desperately disappointed" and hoped to reopen shortly.
The closure of the Hyndland Road venue at the weekend led to fears that staff who had their shifts cancelled at short notice would lose out on pay.
However senior management have told BBC Scotland that staff would be compensated for lost wages.
Cotters is a former church which features a bar, beer garden, dining room, theatre, and large function room which also serves as a wedding venue.
A spokesperson for the business said the mice infestation was discovered last week during a routine inspection.
"As our venue is converted from a 150-year-old former church we are acutely aware of potential issues like this and have rigorous pest control procedures in place, including utilising external specialists," they said.
"Unfortunately, the inspection uncovered this issue and we are now working with our specialist advisers and the environmental health team to rectify the situation and we hope to re-open shortly."
They said they were reviewing procedures to ensure it never happened again, and emphasised that their theatre venue was unaffected.
"We will be compensating any impacts on staff hours once the position returns to normal and the week's loss in wages become clear," the spokesperson added.
A Glasgow City Council spokeswoman confirmed the venue was closed after the mice infestation was discovered by its environmental health inspectors.
"The venue has been instructed to address the issue in the interests of public health," she added.
Trade union Better Than Zero called for workers to be paid in full for their cancelled shifts when the venue closed at the weekend.
It said the incident represented a larger issue across Scotland for workers on flexible contracts during the cost of living crisis.