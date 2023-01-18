Man who stabbed stranger to death in Easterhouse jailed
- Published
A man who stabbed a stranger to death in the street has been jailed for at least 15 years for his murder.
Kai Russell, 24, attacked Kamil Charyszyn following an argument with his partner in Easterhouse, near Glasgow, on 21 March 2021.
He had earlier been captured on CCTV in possession of what was described as a "sword-like knife".
Mr Charyszyn, who had lived in Easterhouse since moving from Poland in 2009, died at the scene.
Russell, of Easterhouse, pled guilty to murder at the High Court in Glasgow.
Judge Lord Scott said: "Mr Charyszyn's partner will be left with stressful traumatic memories of his final hour.
"It is obvious that there has been and will continue to be a devastating impact on his family.
"Nothing said or done here today and no sentence imposed will help Mr Charyszn's family with their loss.
"The main consideration of sentencing in the unprovoked nature of this matter."
Russell was jailed for life with a minimum of 15-and-a-half years in prison.
The court heard the attack took place after he had been out drinking while watching a Celtic-Rangers game on television.
Russell's lawyer Brian McConnachie KC said he had "a small recollection" of what happened that day.