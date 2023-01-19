Second boy charged after baby on Glasgow bus hit by brick
- Published
A second 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after a baby was hit on the head by a brick thrown through a bus window.
The incident happened on Battlefield Road, Glasgow, at about 18:45 on10 January.
The 17-month-old child, who had been sitting in her pram, was taken to hospital and later released.
Police said she was not seriously injured, but her mother was "extremely upset and distressed".
The baby had been travelling on the number 5 First Bus at the time.
The brick landed on the pram and hit the child on the head while glass from the broken window also landed on the pram.
A second 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged in connection with the incident on Tuesday.
Reports for both boys will be submitted to the Scottish Children's Reporter.